Inflation eased some more, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
But what is still driving inflation? Where are consumers still seeing high prices? And, where might they see some financial relief are more than a year of sticker shock?
Overall, the year-over-year U.S. inflation rate in December was 6.5% led by a drop in gasoline prices, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is the lowest annual increase since Oct. 21.
The main driver of a slower (but still high) inflation rate is lower gasoline prices.
In the CPI, gasoline prices dropped 9.4% nationally from November 2022 to December 2022 and fuel prices are now down 1.4% from a year ago.
That drop helped bring the overall inflation rate down.
According to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report, the U.S. average price of gas on Friday, Jan. 13, was $3.29 per gallon. That is down from a record $5.02 per gallon set in June 2022.
The average price for diesel on Friday was $4.61 down from a record high of $5.81 per gallon.
Currently, gas prices stand at $3.30 per gallon in Maryland, $3.02 per gallon in Montana, $3.69 in Oregon, $3.26 in Florida and $4.42 per gallon in California, according to AAA.
Fuel oil prices, however, are another story with prices down 16.6% from November to December but still up 41.5% from a year ago.
And, consumers are still facing high prices, and high inflation, across other spending areas such as food and housing.
Prices for groceries were up 11.8% compared to year ago. Food at restaurants, fast food outlets and other eateries were up 8.3%.
Supermarket shoppers also continue to see some eye-popping prices up and down aisles.
Egg prices are up a whopping 59.9% since December 2021 and were 11.1% from November 2022 to December 2022, according to the CPI. Prices for eggs have been propelled by inflation as bird flu outbreaks affecting 57.9 million commercial chickens and turkey, according the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Poultry prices are 12.2% though some other meat prices such as for beef and bacon have eased some.
Prices for butter and margarine are up 35.3%. They are also up year-over-year for spices (11.8%), rice (13.8%), cookies (18.2%), lettuce (24.9%), soda (13%), coffee (14.3%) and tea (12.9%), according to BLS.
Housing prices are also up with an 8.3% increase in rents from a year ago. Stationary, greeting cards and wrapping paper prices were up 16.4% for this past Christmas compared to the previous holiday season. Laundry and dry cleaning prices are up 12.8% over the past 12 months, according to the CPI.
Florida and Arizona continue to have the highest inflation rates among selected regions examined by BLS. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale had a 9.9% annual inflation rate in December while the Phoenix metro area has a 9.5% rate.
Those compares to annual inflation rates of 6.3% in Baltimore and New York, 5.5% in Chicago and 4.9% in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.