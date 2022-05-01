EASTON — Is tequila the new gin? Find out in “Discovering Tequila’s Complexities” with Joe Petro, owner of Hair of the Dog Wine & Spirits in Easton, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, in-person at Snifters. Cost: $30.
While all tequila is produced from blue agave plant piñas, not all tequila tastes the same. Like wine, agave spirits gain much of their character from the agricultural environment. For example, highland tequilas exhibit a soft sweetness and floral aroma, in contrast to lowland tequilas that possess herbaceous character and distinctly earthy minerality. For the truly refined palate, Rare Extra Añejo expressions are barrel-aged for at least three years resulting in a complex expression analogous to cognac or whisky … ergo a “sipper’s tequila.”
Now that we’ve transitioned from winter into spring, explore which tequila works best with just lime and salt, paired with sangria, mixed in a cocktail, or served neat. Be prepared to experience flavors and fragrances that are remarkably more sophisticated than college dorm tequila shooters.
To register for “Discovering Tequila’s Complexities,” or to find other classes that might interest you, visit www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum was formed in 2020 to provide life-long learning opportunities on the Eastern Shore.
