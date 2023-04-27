BETTERTON — In conjunction with Earth Day, this past Saturday, volunteers with the Chestertown Garden Club and Kent County Parks and Recreation worked diligently preparing Kent County residents for the sunny months ahead.
Their objective: Cleaning and beautifying their local beach and park.
Beside the serene Sassafras River, with a slight breeze, the parks department held their 31st annual Betterton Beach Day clean-up. The whine of weed whackers and rumble of heavy machinery could be heard down the hill while volunteers and recreation staff scoured the beach, combating driftwood.
Southward, at Fountain Park in downtown Chestertown, beside the crape myrtles, the Garden Club planted a shade garden of ostrich ferns, asters, and hostas. Club President Susan Coomer wielded a shovel alongside excited participants of all ages.
Because of a milder winter, Director Jill Coleman, M.Ed., had slightly less to clean up in Betterton than last year, she stated. Coleman swept sand away from the bathhouses, greeting volunteers. Her staff trimmed the trees and mulched around the trunks. Some volunteers planted flowers around the pavilion steps and under the welcome sign.
Even though the winter was mild, there was still plenty of work to do on the beach.
Supervisor of Betterton Beach, Josh Iseman, spoke about not having enough volunteers this year. There were only about eight people on the sand struggling with a huge piece of driftwood. Michelle Morgan, program coordinator said that although 25 people registered to lend a hand, there were some last-minute cancellations.
Most of the volunteers on the beach lived in the condominiums. Some even just moved to the area. Morgan, Iseman, and Coleman, all expressed a great thanks to them for stepping up.
Over in Chestertown, the town was already bustling from Earth Day celebrations. For Coomer, this was a great opportunity to showcase the work they do.
“This is a great park. People should be using it more,” Coomer said.
People of all ages came out to enjoy gardening. The club gave away sapling trees courtesy of Bartlett Trees, and they had some fun activities for the children. The club expressed gratitude to the young volunteers as well as their regulars.
They are preparing for May Mart, on May 5, and talked about how grateful they were to Tents and Events for lending them a big tent to house all of their plants they’ll be selling.
Whether volunteers were carrying driftwood in their arms in Betterton, or getting their knees stained with mulch, that Saturday afternoon gave volunteers a blue sky and warm breeze to do it in.
Both organizations were grateful for the volunteers that day, offering t-shirts, saplings and smiles.
