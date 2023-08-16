Jafari inducted as a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners

EASTON — S. Dale Greenhawk Jafari, DNP, FNP-BC, FAANP, a provider with UM Shore Medical Group — Women’s Health, has been inducted as a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
This honor has been bestowed on less than 1% of the 355,000 nurse practitioners in the U.S. Jafari was one of 63 NPs to receive the honor this year.
The Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners program was established in 2000 and is dedicated to the advancement of nurse practitioners, commonly referred to as NPs, and the high-quality health care they provide. Recognized as nurse practitioner leaders who have made outstanding contributions to education, policy, clinical practice and research in their field, AANP Fellows volunteer their expertise as reviewers, topical experts, committee members, journal contributors, mentors and more. This year’s induction ceremony was held at AANP’s conference in New Orleans, La.
“I’m grateful to every patient I’ve served in my 45-year career in health care,” Jafari said. “Each one contributed in some way to this honor. I also appreciate the mentoring I’ve received from outstanding Fellows and colleagues throughout my 25 years as a nurse practitioner.”
In 2008, Jafari joined UM SRH’s Wellness for Women program offered by the Breast Center, and has been a member of the UM SMG — Women’s Health team since 2013. She continues to serve her community, including by serving as medical director for the Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.