ANNAPOLIS — A judge in Baltimore has temporarily stopped the state of Maryland from ending extended unemployment benefits.
Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a 10-day temporary restraining order requiring the state to keep administering the benefits, according to the Associated Press. The programs, including supplemental $300 weekly payments, had been set to end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
The move temporarily blocks Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s bid to end the extra federal unemployment help for workers who have lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of GOP governors have ended the extra unemployment benefits with some contending they are discouraging workers from getting back into the labor pool. Employers have been complaining they cannot find workers to fill jobs.
Democrats challenged Hogan ending the benefits and welcomed the ruling.
“As our state works to recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, many Marylanders are still grappling with its devastating impacts. The Governor’s decision to abruptly cut off unemployment benefits put many struggling families at risk of financial ruin. Not only did it thrust thousands of Maryland families into unnecessary uncertainty, it would also reduce the strength of our economic recovery by needlessly forfeiting over a billion dollars in federal resources that would have been spent purchasing goods and services at Maryland businesses,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
Hogan and the state plan on appealing the judge’s order.
The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That bested economists’ expectations of a 700,000-job increase and was welcomed by the White House.
