SALISBURY — Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore has received a $20,000 grant from the Arby’s Foundation as part of their Make a Difference Campaign local grants program. The grant funds will help bring JA programs to thousands of students throughout Maryland and Virginia’s eastern shore.
Junior Achievement was one of 20 non-profit organizations in the United States selected by the Arby’s Foundation to receive this grant.
“Providing educational programs to our students remains Junior Achievement’s mission, and we are so thankful to the Arby’s Foundation for supporting our efforts and helping our mission succeed,” said Jayme Hayes, president of Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore.
The Make a Difference Campaign includes a designated market area grants program whereby 50% of total funds raised in each market are reinvested locally to benefit deserving local nonprofits focused on youth-centric initiatives.
Local Arby’s employees also raised nearly $9,000 in donations for Junior Achievement in a separate campaign. Funds raised help bring financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs to school districts that partner with Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore.
“We’re so appreciative of our local Arby’s workers,” Hayes said. "Our community has devoted itself to improving our students' education, and the dedicated employees of Arby's have ensured that continues to happen."
