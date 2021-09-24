Keller Williams opens new Easton office

There was a ribbon cutting at Keller Williams’ new office in Easton at 111 North Harrison Street. They have 29 agents who can do commercial or residential real estate deals. Bill Burris, holding the scissors, is the owner.
EASTON — Keller Williams Select Realtors has opened a new office at 111 North Harrison street in downtown Easton. The office debuted on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The new Keller Williams office offers residential, commercial and a title service all in one stop.
Bonnie Camarata is the area director for the company.
“We also have luxury, waterfront, commercial, farm and land. And we have three different locations to work from right now. For this office, we are right around 27 agents. The business center allows them to meet clients here, hold settlements here,” said Camarata.
“It is an agent driven company. It is about their belief systems. After a certain amount, they don’t pay the broker any longer. There is a cap on the amount they pay the broker. So it is building passive income for everybody,” she said.
Bill Burris is the owner of Keller Williams Select Realtors.
“Our main office is in Annapolis. Of course we are open here in Easton and we have another office in Chestertown. We have 160 agents. Some are just commercial. Some are just residential. We also have a mortgage company and a title company. So it is a one stop shop,” said Burris.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Easton.
A group of professionals crowded around the red ribbon as Burris held the jumbo golden scissors. They cheered as the ribbon fell in two.
Emme Pope played the yukele in the corner for ambience.
