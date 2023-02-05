EASTON — Ken Kozel, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has been included in The Daily Record’s 2022-2023 Power 100, a list of 100 men and women selected on the basis of their impact in shaping businesses, governments, nonprofits, law firms and other key institutions in Maryland.


