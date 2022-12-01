Kent Attainable Housing wins Maryland Sustainable Growth Award

Kent Attainable Housing Inc. was presented with a Maryland Sustainable Growth Award Nov. 17. Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord presented the award to, from left, KAH co-founder Lani Seikaly, Chief Development and Community Engagement Officer Dylan Grimes and Volunteer Financial Literacy Coach Amanda Wallace.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Kent Attainable Housing Inc. was one of this year’s recipients of the Maryland Sustainable Growth Award, recognizing individuals, organizations and programs exemplifying well-planned economic and community development initiatives throughout the state.


