Kent Attainable Housing wins Maryland Sustainable Growth Award

CHESTERTOWN — Kent Attainable Housing Inc. was one of this year’s recipients of the Maryland Sustainable Growth Award, recognizing individuals, organizations and programs exemplifying well-planned economic and community development initiatives throughout the state.
“Sustainable growth is key to the future of Maryland. Our administration takes great pride in these awards and celebrates the perseverance of the recipients to change Maryland for the better,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in a news release from the Maryland Department of Planning.
KAH received its award in the sustainable communities category, given to those who are facilitating or creating development that addresses at least one or more of Maryland’s 12 planning visions, according to the release.
Three members of the KAH team — Chief Development and Community Engagement Officer Dylan Grimes, co-founder Lani Seikaly and Volunteer Financial Literacy Coach Amanda Wallace — accepted the award at a Nov. 17 ceremony at the Maryland Department of Planning office in Baltimore.
In an email to the Kent County News, Grimes said Kent Attainable Housing was nominated for the award by a board member. That member also nominated the three founding members, as well as two volunteers, for awards.
When it was announced KAH had won an award, Grimes said “We were ecstatic.”
“KAH feels so honored to be recognized for the work that we have accomplished in Kent County. This win meant that what we are striving for is being validated. That our clients and future homebuyers are being recognized for the hard work that they are putting in to better their future and building a foundation for future generations,” Grimes said.
Kent Attainable Housing is a nonprofit breaking the generational cycle of poverty by building or renovating affordable houses and partnering with low income, working families to prepare for and buy a home, according to its website.
“There is a dire need for workforce housing in Kent County, and Kent Attainable Housing seeks to increase the number of affordable homes, spur economic growth, improve the quality of life of our applicant families, and foster community engagement,” Grimes wrote.
KAH’s work is focused in two primary areas: Chestertown, the county seat and economic center of Kent County, and the nearby historic community of Butlertown, much of which has been owned by James Butler, a free Black man, and his descendants, since 1820.
There were eight winners and six honorable mention awards for individuals and organizations that demonstrate their commitment to sustainable growth — development or redevelopment that is compact, walkable and takes advantage of existing infrastructure while preserving the rural landscape in Maryland.
“These awards recognize people and projects from across the state that bring creativity, innovation and resourcefulness to our communities,” Hogan said.
In the leadership category, awards were presented for activities or accomplishments that advance public appreciation, understanding or involvement in promoting smart growth and sustainable communities at the state, regional or local level. Leadership Awards were given to Delegate Jim Gilchrist (D-17-Montgomery) and Kathy Christian, director of Midway Community Development Corporation.
Other sustainable community category recipients were City of Gaithersburg Lakeforest Mall Master Plan, Towson University – Greenberg Gibbons Armory Renovation, and WalkHoward: Moving Forward.
The preservation/conservation category — presented to individuals, organizations, government agencies and other entities for their accomplishments in protecting or improving farms, forests, natural resources and the waters of Maryland — saw awards given to Lake Churchill Stream Restoration – Charles P. Johnson & Association Inc. and Wild Kids Acres.
Purple Line Corridor Coalition, Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation’s Next Generation Farmland Acquisition Program, Powell Building, College Park City Hall, Frostburg City Hall/Police Station Renovation and Fairland and Briggs Chaney Planning Area Scenarios (UMD Studio) all received an honorable mention.
“I congratulate the award recipients for their steadfast commitment to revitalizing and improving the communities of Maryland,” said Department of Planning Secretary Robert McCord in the release. “These individuals and programs demonstrate the best approaches to sustainability while considering the needs and uses of both the built and natural environments.”
