CHESTERTOWN — The highest achievement bestowed on organizations and individuals by the Kent County Chamber of Commerce in recognition of their outstanding contributions through service, advocacy, and leadership, the Kent County Chamber of Commerce was honored to present one business, one organization, and one individual with Community Excellence Awards at its annual meeting. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club, Modern Stone Age Kitchen was awarded the Business of the Year, Open Doors Partners in Education was awarded the Organization of the Year, and Richard Keaveney received Individual of the Year.


