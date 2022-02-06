CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Commissioners have joined Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance in an appeal of the Public Service Commission’s approval of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the Morgnec Road Solar project.
They took the action Tuesday night, Feb. 1, during their regularly scheduled weekly meeting.
Initial approval of the project was granted Jan. 7 by Public Utility Law Judge Kristin Case Lawrence.
In her judgment, Lawrence wrote, “After reviewing the entire record in this case, including written and oral testimony, documentary evidence, public comments, and pleadings and briefs, I find that subject to PPRP’s (Power Plant Research Program) License Conditions and Staff Conditions, a grant of a CPCN to construct the Project is in the public interest. … The recommendation of Kent County to deny the CPCN was given significant weight; however, it could have been afforded less weight given that it is based on overly restrictive zoning that severely limits utility-scale solar facilities in Kent County.”
Following a 30-minute closed session to discuss potential litigation with Town Attorney Tom Yeager and County Administrator Shelly Heller, Commissioner Ron Fithian made the motion to appeal the public law judge’s decision because “there have been generations of people who have been working on the zoning of Kent County and they know what they are doing.”
Fithian’s motion passed, 3-0.
“We should have the authority to make our own decision for what we do with the land in Kent County,” said Commission President Tom Mason.
The commissioners also passed a motion to allow Yeager and Heller to review the brief filed by the KCPA for the appeal and make any changes as needed.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Janet Christensen-Lewis, chair of the KCPA, said the judge’s decision was based on the belief that the county does not have enough property zoned for industrial solar use.
“We believe that the county has done a good job planning for solar. We have a right to protect our zoning,” she said.
Morgnec Road Solar LLC plans to construct a 45-MW solar facility on 253 acres just outside Chestertown town limits, off Morgnec Road — what is commonly known as the Clark Farm. The project would interconnect to Delmarva Power and Light’s substation in the 500-block of Morgnec Road.
The land is zoned Rural and Community Residential and is a designated growth area for Chestertown under the county’s current comprehensive plan.
Mason said the county may have “shot itself in the foot” when it approved the expansion of the Delmarva substation a few years ago. He said that if the land was zoned Industrial then, “We wouldn’t even be having this conversation right now.”
“I don’t like an outside group telling citizens of Kent County what they should do with Kent County ground, but we had our court case and we lost. Does it make sense to continue with this,” he said.
KCPA member Frank Lewis said the group is basing its appeal on the judge’s belief that there is not enough land zoned for industrial solar use in the county. He said there were plenty of parcels available in Massey that were close to a substation that could easily support an industrial scale solar array.
“We’re trying to support the county’s right to control its own zoning,” he said.
Paula Reeder spoke out against the appeal. She said the land for the solar array would be leased, not sold; that it is not good farmland, as has been claimed; and the proposed economic benefits could have a positive impact on the county for the next 30 years.
The need for Chestertown to expand its boundaries is not supported by facts or population data, she said.
“I sat in the back listening to this and thought ‘these guys are being shoehorned into this.’ You need to make your own decisions based on facts and reason,” Reeder said.
Jim Bogden also argued against an appeal. He said he believed the judge’s decision was “very reasonable and balanced.”
“Not everyone is opposed to this project. There are some of us who think it should go forward,” he said.
KCPA member Doug West isn’t against solar energy, he said, but he opposes the location of this solar plant.
“This is a gateway into Chestertown. It doesn’t matter how many trees and shrubs you plant on that hill, there is no way to hide (the solar panels),” he said.
The deadline to file the appeal is Monday, Feb. 7.
