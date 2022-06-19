CHESTER — A proposed commercial development in Chester featuring a grocery store and a three-story senior living facility received concept plan approval during the June 9 Planning Commission meeting. Also receiving approvals on growth allocation and a parking reduction request, the Kent Island Crossing project faces multiple votes before the Planning Commission and the County Commissioners before receiving final approval.
Growth allocation was already granted for the property by the County Commissioners in 2005.
“It’s disgusting; it’s really disgusting,” said J. Coursey Willis, president of the Historic Kent Island nonprofit organization. Through grassroots efforts and social media petitions, Willis helped generate significant public testimony against the development. According to county officials, over 80 emails were received opposing the project, and Willis said his online posts received hundreds of shares and over 1,000 comments.
Only three people testified in person at Thursday’s meeting, including Willis. Another speaker, Kent Island business owner and Board of Education member Helen Bennett, said she paid someone to cover her shift at work so that she could attend Thursday’s meeting.
All three of the project’s requests received unanimous approval from the Planning Commission.
Willis criticized “how ridiculous” it was to hold a public meeting during work hours.
According to the county’s Planning and Zoning Department, the Kent Island Crossing development would convert approximately 14.5 acres of land between Maryland Route 18 and Piney Creek Road into a seven building complex. In addition to the grocery store and the senior living center, restaurants, fast food businesses, and retails spaces would also be available to customers.
The Planning Commission’s initial approvals come in their first meeting since the county adopted its 2022 Comprehensive Plan, a mammoth document outlining Queen Anne’s long-term goals related to, among other things, development. Capacity constraints at the Kent Narrows/Stevensville/Grasonville wastewater treatment facility loomed over the plan’s drafting process, and before adopting the plan, the commissioners blocked three landowners from using their property for residential development due to the sewer.
However, because the mixed-use development is marked as a high commercial and institutional use, the Kent Island Crossing development could procure sewer allocation. In adopting the comprehensive plan plan, the QA Commissioners opted to reserve its remaining sewer capacity primarily for commercial and institutional uses, as well as other economic development endeavors. However, according to Principal Planner Stephanie Jones, the county does not yet know how much sewer space Kent Island Crossing will require, though there are 102 beds proposed for the independent living facility.
Attorney Joseph Stevens, who represents developers Reliable Real Estate Services LLC, declined to comment on the project until consulting his clients. He did not return the request for comment.
Adjacent to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department and Anne Arundel Medical Center Kent Island building, the property is located on the north side of Route 18, following the Chester overpass above U.S. Route 50. Though Planning Commission Chair Sharon Dobson suggested the plan would help traffic and the developers suggested that senior residents would not be driving themselves — an updated traffic study since the property’s last proposal in 2005 has not yet been completed — the citizens who spoke during the public comment period all voiced concerns about increased traffic on an already dense roadway.
“The roadways will not accommodate what they’re proposing here,” said Joyce Jewett-Floyd, a resident of the 55+ community Bay Bridge Cove. “And to say that people living in their (independent) living are not going to be driving is a total mistake.”
“The people of Kent Island should matter to you,” Bennett said. “And this project does not help us.”
According to Jones, an adequate public facilities study is required for the Kent Island Crossing project evaluating the availability of sewer, water, schools, and transportation needs. Then, the applicant will need to apply for sewer allocation (which is a county commissioner decision) and final site plan approval before the development officially moves forward.
According to a staff report, one of the conditions of the 2005 growth allocation approval was that the applicant will donate $50,000 to the Parks Department “for preservation of parkland on Kent Island.” The funds, the report says, will be provided to Queen Anne’s County at the time final site plan is approved.
