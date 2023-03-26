Western Auto honors

Kent Island Western Auto Service Manager Craig Clendaniel, center, is recognized for his 50 years of service at the all-purpose auto service center in Stevensville. With him are KI Western Auto original owner Maurice Sanger, left, and current owner Doby Middleton. Clendaniel was hired by Sanger in March 1972. Sanger said, “Craig was the best hire I ever made!”

 By DOUG BISHOP/dbishop@kibaytimes.com

STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island Western Auto Service Manager Craig Clendaniel, 71, of Centreville, was recently recognized by auto service center owners Doby and Linda Middleton for his more than 50 years of dedication and service.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.