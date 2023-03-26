Kent Island Western Auto Service Manager Craig Clendaniel, center, is recognized for his 50 years of service at the all-purpose auto service center in Stevensville. With him are KI Western Auto original owner Maurice Sanger, left, and current owner Doby Middleton. Clendaniel was hired by Sanger in March 1972. Sanger said, “Craig was the best hire I ever made!”
STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island Western Auto Service Manager Craig Clendaniel, 71, of Centreville, was recently recognized by auto service center owners Doby and Linda Middleton for his more than 50 years of dedication and service.
Clendaniel was originally hired in March 1972 by the local Western Auto’s original proprietor, Maurice Sanger. He stopped by to congratulate Clendaniel for his devotion and many years of service.
“Craig was my best employee hire ever,” Sanger said, adding, “There have been many excellent hires at that location over the years,” including, six years later, then employee, Doby Middleton.
Clendaniel grew up in Queen Anne’s County in Grasonville, residing on Station Lane with his parents. He graduated from Queen Anne’s County High School with the Class of 1969. From there, he went into the U.S. Army, serving two years with a tour of duty in Germany.
After being honorably discharged from the military, Clendaniel worked with his dad, James Clendaniel, fixing outboard motors, and lawn mower engines at their home. Clendaniel said, “That’s where I got my start working on engines.”
One month after being hired at Western Auto, Clendaniel went to take the state test to see if he could earn his auto inspection certification.
He said, “I remember being nervous about taking the test. While I was still answering the questions on the written test, about five guys who finished before I did, I could hear the person who was grading the test tell each of them, ‘I’m sorry sir, but you’ll have to come back to take the test over again.’ I was thinking, he’s probably going say the same thing to me!” However, Clendaniel passed the test with flying colors, the first time.
“I remember stopping at Dunkin Donuts on my way home to celebrate,” he said with a laugh.
Clendaniel appreciates the small treasures of serving the people who are the clientele of the local Western Auto.
He said, “People bring us homemade cookies frequently when they come to pick up their vehicles that have been serviced, especially around Christmas time. There’s one lady who brings cookies every time she comes in here!”
Asked how much longer he thinks he’ll continue working at Western Auto, Clendaniel said, “Maybe I’ll retire when I’m 81. We’ll see how my health is.”
“All of the staff here get along really well, everyday. We all share the same sense of humor. That makes the job much better,” he added.
Asked about Clendaniel, Linda Middleton replied, “He’s a great person.”
Doby Middleton was asked the same question, with this qualifying statement, “What can you say about Craig that we can print in the newspaper?” The other employees who heard that question, all burst out into laughter, including Clendaniel.
