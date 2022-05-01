King to lead Kent Chamber as executive director

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Chamber of Commerce in a news release Monday announced the appointment of Sarah King of Chestertown as executive director.
Her first day is May 2.
King succeeds Sam Shoge, who announced at the beginning of March that April 29 would be his last day. He said he was stepping down to pursue entrepreneurship full time.
Shoge had been the executive director since April 2020.
A Realtor and successful entrepreneur, King has served on the Chamber’s board of directors since January 2020. She co-chaired the Business Development Events Committee.
In her new role, King will focus on increasing outreach to members and sponsors and on designing relevant events to meet their needs.
According to the news release, she also will work to “enhance the visibility and value of the Chamber of Commerce throughout the community.”
“As a former board member, Sarah has been a key leader in the revitalization of the Chamber and will be able to ‘hit the ground running’ in her new role. We look forward to working with her in her new role,” board President Barbara Foster said in the news release.
King has more than 18 years of experience as a motivated business professional with communication, management and technology expertise.
As an associate broker with Cross Street Realtors, a Kent County real estate agency, and the former president of Affinity Business and Technology Solutions Inc., a Kent County information technology company, King developed and maintained strong ties to the local business community.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a growing and dynamic organization and continue to build on the progress Sam and the board have made over the last few years,” King said in the news release. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and look forward to growing the Kent County business community and the value that the Kent County Chamber of Commerce provides to its members.”
King holds a B.S. in management information systems from Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business.
