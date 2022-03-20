Kitty Knight is rebranded as Deep Blue

GEORGETOWN — Jamestown Hospitality Group has added the Kitty Knight House to its rapidly expanding portfolio of dining and event venues.
Named after an early American heroine credited with saving part of Georgetown during the War of 1812, what is now going to be known as Deep Blue at Kitty Knight offers indoor and outdoor dining, lodging and private event space.
Under the new leadership of General Manager Chris Berghaus and Head Chef Ronald Marvel Jr., the full-service restaurant is being rebranded as Deep Blue.
It will offer an updated menu, along with new happy hour and weekly specials, while maintaining the expansive outdoor deck, versatile indoor seating and private event venue space, according to the news release.
Marvel will be working under Executive Chef Patrick Bradley, who oversees all the culinary operations for JHG.
Bradley is an industry veteran who encourages his chefs at the various locations to write menus to ensure they have creative freedom, according to the news release.
“I’m thrilled to be part of this venture, right in my own backyard, and am looking forward to the future of Deep Blue at Kitty Knight,” said Berghaus, who lives in Galena.
According to the news release, the 18th century inn, now the Kitty Knight Inn, will offer 11 recently renovated rooms with spectacular views of the Sassafras River, comfortable accommodations and premium service.
“We are excited to welcome the historic Kitty Knight into our family and give our friends and neighbors in Maryland and beyond an opportunity to enjoy the best of what Jamestown Hospitality has to offer,” Paul Bouchard, managing partner of JHG, said in the news release.
“Collectively, Chris and Ronny have over five decades of restaurant and hospitality management experience and we’re confident their leadership will provide a unique experience for those who dine and stay with us,” Bouchard added.
Jamestown Hospitality Group has three venues in Wilmington, Delaware, one in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and now Kitty Knight — and others on the horizon, according to the news release.
