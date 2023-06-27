SALISBURY — Described as “an exceptional employee” who has “demonstrated a dedication and commitment that goes well beyond her ‘regular’ job duties,” Donna Knopf, executive administrative assistant in the Graduate Studies and Research Office, has been named Salisbury University’s 2023 Employee of the Year.
Announced during SU’s annual Employee Appreciation Day, the award included a $1,500 cash prize and SU parking pass.
Knopf, one of SU’s 12 SU Employees of the Month for the 2023 fiscal year, was nominated by her supervisor, Teri Herberger, director of sponsored programs, for her work in implementing and administering a new submission system for the University’s Internal Review Board for Research on Human Subjects.
“With the addition of doctoral programs, SU’s IRB protocol submissions have skyrocketed,” said Herberger. “It was clear we needed a better way to manage protocol submission.
“As with any implementation, the work involved at the front end is often enough to warrant another full-time position. Donna did not waiver. She attended every set-up meeting, completed every configuration document and responded to every request for information — all while keeping the Office of Graduate Studies and Research, the IRB and the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee operating without a hitch.
“What Donna provided to this project cannot be stressed enough.”
Dr. Melissa Bugdal, assistant professor of English and director of the University Writing Center, supported Knopf’s nomination.
“Donna has been essential to launching this new system and working on important details that will lead to better communication across all stakeholders, whose work will be made more accessible and streamlined as a result of Donna’s leadership and teamwork with this project,” Bugdal said.
In addition to Knopf (Employee of the Month for August 2022), SU recognized 11 other Employees of the Month for fiscal 2023, announcing a $250 award for each of them. They included Stacey Jones, associate director of admissions (July 2022); Floyd Wright, housekeeping supervisor I (September 2022); Cyndi Funkhouser, Psychology Department academic program specialist (October 2022); Susan Baker, housekeeping supervisor II (November 2022); Nadalyne Campbell, Human Resources benefits specialist (December 2022); Michael Elliott, associate director of financial aid and scholarships (January 2023); Richard Shaw, horticulturalist (February 2023); Amanda Liang, Information and Decision Sciences administrative assistant II (March 2023); Seth Endicott, associate director of the Center for Student Achievement (April 2023); Diana Cropper, assistant director of housing and residence life (May 2023); and Cassandra Lewis, SU Libraries course reserves assistant (June 2023).
“These employees have provided an exemplary level of service to the University, serving as role models for their colleagues and ensuring that we are providing our students and other members of the University and greater communities with the best experience possible,” said SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. “I commend each of them for their contributions to campus and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.