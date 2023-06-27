Salisbury University

Donna Knopf, center, is Salisbury University’s 2023 Employee of the Year. She is shown with Sammy the Sea Gull and SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SALISBURY — Described as “an exceptional employee” who has “demonstrated a dedication and commitment that goes well beyond her ‘regular’ job duties,” Donna Knopf, executive administrative assistant in the Graduate Studies and Research Office, has been named Salisbury University’s 2023 Employee of the Year.


  

