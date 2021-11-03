DENTON — Kristin Dietz is the new deputy health officer for Caroline County. She started on October sixth and has an impressive resume of top educational training and previous positions she has held. She is jovial and seems thrilled to be working in Caroline County even though she commutes from Queen Anne’s.
She gets a fire in her eye when talking about preparedness. Whether it is a hurricane or ebola, she has a team and a plan. And she is all about building teams in Caroline County.
“I have a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in management through Johns Hopkins Police Executive Leadership Program,” she said. Her undergrad is a BS from Washington College.
“I got my undergrad at Washington College in the ’90s. They were really big on getting out into the community. Since we were going to be residents for a big chunk of time, they wanted us to go out into the community and become members of it. So, I joined the fire company, and I have been there ever since. It has been fantastic. I went on to be a fire instructor,” she said.
“I moved on and started working for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. Then I went to Kent County’s Emergency Management Agency. And then I went on to go to the State of Maryland Health Department in the Office of Preparedness and Response. It is all the hospitals, the county health departments the EMAs (Emergency Management Agency) and the EMSs (Emergency Medical Services). We tried to get everyone from Cecil to Worcester. I made a lot of good friends and good contacts,” she continued.
Dietz reflected on facilitating all these connections and how good it is for the Delmarva Peninsula to be in touch, potentially even lifesaving.
“Before I was with the Office of Preparedness and Response, which is one of the sub groups underneath the Maryland Department of Health. We primarily dealt with the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant and then the Hospital Preparedness Program. We did exercises and things like that,” Dietz said.
She said she has 15 people working under her. Because of her short tenure, she has yet to meet them all but said she really looks forward to connecting the dots — a facilitator needs dots.
“I am working on scheduling one-on-ones with all of them so I can get a better feel of their departments. So I can count 15 at the moment, and, of course, they have people underneath them.
“This job brings me back to the local level, which I really like. I used to work for Kent County and their Emergency Management Office. I was their emergency preparedness planner. I’ve been on the Eastern Shore for 30 years. I started with the volunteer fire department in Chestertown.
“I have behavior health underneath me. Communicable disease, so we are talking ebola and everything like that. We would be able to handle it if it came,” she said.
“We have been working with our public health emergency planner with the vaccine center. He showed me all the stuff that he is doing. Jeff Ludwig he is doing a great job over there,” she said.
Although her main job is managing personnel, she also helps to write grants.
“I also assist with any grant applications or looking through different items that might be beneficial to Caroline County as well as the Health Department. Finding something that might be useful and sending it to the right people and assist them with the grant application and gathering any items they might need for it. It is just finding the right fit for the program to make sure it can be utilized,” she said.
One of her biggest concerns is COVID-19.
“It’s definitely on the front burner. The fact that we have the booster coming online, that is very helpful. It is not as bad as we were looking at 2020, however, you still need to stay on top of it,” she said.
The booster program is strongly recommending an appointment to go get the next immunization.
“They do want appointments. That way they can make sure the flow goes and everybody gets in and out. And make sure they line you up with the correct dosage. They are having everybody sign up just like they did for the initial shots,” she said.
“It appears to be helpful from everything I have read on that. If it can help everyone, then it is a definite. I can’t force anybody to take it, but if it is another step in getting us over and past the whole COVID bubble, if it will help us, then I am definitely for it. I trusted them — the CDC and FDA — when they did the initials. I got mine as soon as I could, and now that six months from my last shot gone, I will get in line to get the booster as well,” Dietz said.
“Preparedness is key, that is why we train, why we exercise and we have those partnerships,” she said.
She works closely with Health Officer Robin Cahall, her boss.
“If Robin is out for any reason, then I would step up even for people I don’t directly supervise. And the same for Robin, because Robin has had everyone until I came on board. She is helping me to meet everybody and learn their programs. She has been extremely helpful,” Dietz said.
