EASTON — Khalid Kurtom, MD, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon with University of Maryland Shore Medical Group and Medical Director of System Operations at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, has been reappointed to the volunteer faculty of University of Maryland School of Medicine and promoted to the rank of adjunct associate professor.
A UMSOM volunteer faculty appointment signifies a valued relationship between the medical school, the medical department and the faculty member, and is only given to those with appropriate qualifications and with the expectation of continued and significant service to one or more of the UMSOM missions. Kurtom had served as assistant adjunct clinical professor since 2012, also in a volunteer capacity.
Promotion to the rank of adjunct associate professor requires significant contributions to academic medicine as well as the endorsement of peers in the appropriate medical specialty. This process involves screening by a committee that includes department chairs as well as the dean of UMSOM.
“I am very excited as well as honored to be promoted as well as reappointed to the School of Medicine’s volunteer faculty,” said Kurtom. “I get a lot of joy and inspiration from teaching first and second year medical students, and participating in Neurosurgery Grand Rounds at the University of Maryland Department of Neurosurgery, as well as from participating in research and leadership committees that advance the quality and delivery of medical care throughout the University of Maryland Medical System.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.