TRAPPE — The Lakeside at Trappe development is starting to offer homes for rent via a new 79-home community.
The for-lease component of the larger development is called Lakeside Run. There will be 12 different models available for lease ranging from a 2-bedroom, 2-bath totaling 1,370 square feet to a 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath model encompassing 3,247 square feet.
For-rent and for-sale homes are intermingled within the first two sections of the Lakeside development being built near U.S. Route 50 in Trappe, according to Ryan Showalter, a local attorney representing the real estate development.
Brookfield Residential is building the new for-lease homes with rents ranging from $2,499 to $4,049 per month.
The for-lease homes are being managed by Allen & Rocks, a Virginia-based property management firm.
“Many shoppers find leasing their preferred way to live. It makes a quality home and lifestyle possible without the financial commitment of purchasing. In life, things happen, and the flexibility of leasing allows residents to remain nimble,” said Bob Turner, vice president Allen & Rocks.
Renting homes became popular after the Great Recession and the trend has spread from Sunbelt markets such as Arizona and Texas.
Lakeside developers also hope the remote work trend that burgeoned during the coronavirus pandemic will help draw buyers and renters to the Eastern Shore which has proximity to Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York.
The Lakeside rollout also comes as home buyers and builders face higher interest rates after multiple rate hikes from the Federal Reserve Bank to battle inflation. The rise in prices has also included higher housing costs — with both rents and home prices rising.
The Lakeside development could total more than 2,500 homes at full build out on approximately 900 acres.
For more: https://lakesiderun.com/floor-plans/hz
