EASTON — Chesapeake Forum and Joe Petro are pleased to offer a whiskey class that features a “horizontal tasting” that will guide you through a spirit’s journey ranging through Bourbon, Rye whiskey, Scotch whiskey, and Irish whiskey. Be prepared to experience whiskies you won’t find elsewhere. Snifters’ proprietor, Petro, will present a tutorial that will make participants into authorities in whiskey history/geography, varieties, ingredients, barreling, aging, and how adding a just touch of water can “open up” the depth of aromas.
Shorter daylight hours during winter can trigger the onset of “Seasonal Affect Disorder” (aka SAD). What better way to uplift your mood than a whiskey-tasking experience with your friends? With the Chesapeake Bay unleashing freezing temperatures and torrents of harsh winds, the soothing warmth of whiskey can make life feel good.
This class takes place in-person from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Snifters, 219 Marlboro Ave, #52a, Easton. Cost: $30. To register for this class visit the website at www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Petro has been the proprietor of Hair O’ The Dog Wine and Spirits since 2004. In 2018, he opened his companion venture, Snifters Craft Beer and Wine Bistro, in the adjacent retail space. Both establishments are built on Petro’s customer-focused philosophy: to provide an alluringly uncommon experience.
Petro’s loyal customers often seek a unique beverage “adventure” satisfied by concierge-like service that’s the soul of his business. During the past year, Snifters has become a gathering place for fine wines, craft beers and small-plate dining.
Petro has been an active member of Comptroller Peter Franchot’s commission to reform Maryland’s beer and spirits laws. Early in his career as a certified public accountant, Petro was controller at Easton Utilities and Celeste Industries. His lengthy list of contributions to the community include treasurer for nonprofit Kidworks Learning Center and president of Talbot Humane Society.
