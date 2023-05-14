Leh Women’s Center installs new mammography machine

Shown with the mammography machine in the Leh Women’s Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown are, from left, Lara Wilson, director, Rural Health Care Transformation at UM Shore Medical Center Chestertown; mammography technologists Jordan Boone, RT(R)(M), and Abby Spence, RT(R)(M); Lead Mammography Technologist Connie Branham, RT(R)(M), CN-BI; mammography technologist Susan Herr, RT(R)(M); Penny Olivi, MBA, RT, CRA, FAHRA, director, Imaging Services, UM Shore Regional Health; and Dennis Welsh, vice president, Rural Health Transformation, and executive director, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — A new, state-of-the-art Senographe Pristina 3D mammography machine with tomosynthesis is the most recent addition to the Eleanor and Ethel Leh Women’s Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Designed by women, for women, this new equipment offers a more comfortable mammogram experience, with adjustments made for better positioning and compression, and improved image quality. Proper positioning and better image quality reduce the need for repeat scans.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.