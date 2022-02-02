DENTON — Near the McDonald’s in a modest strip mall sits a consignment shop called Little BoPeep’s. Inside its orderly racks you can see everything from workout clothes to kid’s shoes. Although the store is brimming with merchandise, there is an order. It is almost like a curator went through to organize your experience. It is organized in chapters. There are even brand new clothes that still have tags on them for sale at a 10th of the price at other stores. Little BoPeep’s is celebrating the beginning of its sixth year in business.
They have some brand names, like Under Armor, Ralph Lauren, Loft, Anne Taylor, American Eagle, Old Navy, Coach, Guess and Chico. They have even had Gucci in the past.
But this store is not about profit. It is on a mission to serve. They just need to make their rent, keep the lights on and satisfy their consignors. There are only two employees — mother and daughter Claudia Thomas and Hannah Combs. Thomas, who has a paralegal degree, says she just helps out and that it is her daughter’s store.
“It all started when my daughter was 8, and we were cleaning out the garage. I said, ‘We could open a store.’ It was just a whim but that got it going,” said Combs. “From there we’ve found that we fill a niche in the community, and it’s a good feeling when you know that you’re in the right place at the right time.”
People drop stuff off to make a little money, but some folks just donate their personal effects. Those donations are often paid forward back into the community.
“Everything we donate, we donate local. We donate to St. Martin’s Barn in Ridgely, Samaritan House and Aaron’s Place. We have partnered with His Hope Ministries. We collect for them and we have consignors who consign for their benefit specifically,” Thomas said.
They have moved this shop around since it first opened in 2016. Originally on Market Street, and then in the back of their current building, which is now the McDonald’s training center, they have been in their current location at 601 N. Sixth Street in Denton for three years.
“I like the people and the experience of interacting with the community. Other than selling things, which is to our benefit, it also benefits our consignors. They get 40%. These are things that can be repurposed, reused. They are in good shape. That benefits people who don’t want to shop at the high end stores. We have clothes that still have the tags on them,” Thomas said.
“For moms and other caregivers with quickly growing kids, shopping resale can make a big difference,” she added.
One interesting program that the store participates in was through Thrive at 25, an aging out of foster care program, if someone needs to get dressed up for an interview. People can come to the store as a resource.
“They can pick out clothes that they actually like and mix and match some outfits to take to be good work clothes. Say they have $20 and a matching donation from BoPeep’s for another $20. That $40 will go a long way in a consignment shop. People come in looking for resources. They might need food or more clothing for their family. We can send them to Aaron’s Place. We try to be an ad hoc resource center,” Thomas said.
“It has a huge impact. When they need office or school attire, she helps them pick it out. Claudia is awesome. She takes the time to help them pick out clothes that are their style. She takes the time and really cares,” said Desiree Jefferson, the unaccompanied youth coordinator at His Hope Ministries.
The store has toys, women’s clothes, shoes and housewares. It is really eclectic. People even bring in baby furniture and tiny, pristine, once-worn tuxedos. They bring in baby gates, jumpers, pack and plays and high chairs.
“We are a micro outreach program,” Combs said.
Part of what makes the whole store work is Facebook.
“I do the social media. It’s fun because we have customers who have moved out of state. We will box it up and send it to them. We have loyal customers from across the bridge,” Combs said.
“We put new arrivals out on Facebook, and they are gone. We get a lot of hits. If you look for Little BoPeep’s Denton, you will find us,” Thomas said.
The other thing in the shop’s favor is its location. Being right next to McDonalds is a major plus.
“We get a lot of people during the tourist season and also on the weekends. A lot of women bail out of the car. They see our sign and say, ‘Ooh ooh honey let me out. You get food for the kids and come back here and pick me up.’ It happens a lot. We have a lot of regulars who have homes on the beach,” Thomas said.
Right now they can only be open three days a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. They would like to be open more days and hire some more help.
There is an organic ecology to a consignment shop. Lots of stuff comes and goes, and the same with people. Regulars and new people flow in and out.
“Hannah has all the big ideas. She is amazing and is so easy to work with. We have found that if we just rearrange, that it is all new and fresh to people.
“We don’t get paid to work here. All we want to do is pay the bills and give back. We work with His Hope Ministries because they cast a very wide net and we have found them to be very reputable.
“The mission here is the community first. I think this is something the community needs,” Thomas said.
No price is set in stone. She has a five-pronged lamp that you could place over a dining room table. If you found that on Wayfair it would cost $200. Their price is $49. And if you don’t like that price, make her an offer, Thomas said.
Combs said the structure is nonprofit. They are interested in getting their 501(c)(3) designation.
“People like to barter. My Hispanic ladies in particular love to barter. We always negotiate because they have so much fun. But we do have a date on every tag, and out of respect to our consignors, we try to get the best price for them,” she said.
Thomas studied French in school. She said her Spanish is un poquito, but as around half of her clients are Latina she tried to mix the French and Spanish together and hope it sticks.
When something looks really good on a customer, they call it Little BoPeep chic.
