EASTON — Local architect Paul Rogers and mechanical engineer James “JW” Lewis have received new professional certifications.
Both Lewis and Rogers work at Easton-based Rauch Inc.
Lewis has earned his professional engineering license. He specializes in mechanical engineering at Rauch with a focus on thermal and fluid systems.
Rogers has earned his architect’s license passing the six-part Architect Registration Examination.
Rogers passed the exam on his first attempt and had 4,000 hours of on-the-job training with Rauch Inc. in order to sit for the exam.
“We couldn’t be more excited and proud of Paul’s accomplishments and value to our Rauch Inc. team,” said Bob Rauch, CEO of the Easton-based architecture, engineering and surveying firm.
Rogers and Rauch architectural lead Virginia Richardson’s design work includes manufacturing and industrial facilities, custom homes, commercial and retail spaces, historic renovation, and educational facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.