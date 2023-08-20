Local Birthing Center teams recognized

From left, Ahmed Gawad, MD, regional chair, Pediatrics at UM Shore Regional Health, and medical director, UM Shore Medical Group — Pediatrics; Jessica Genrich, BSN, RNC-OB, interim nurse manager of the Birthing Center; and Javier Cajina, MD, Medical Director of the Birthing Center and UM Shore Medical Group — Women’s Health, celebrate the Birthing Center’s recent recognition as a Platinum-level participant of the Maryland Perinatal-Neonatal Quality Collaborative’s Neonatal Hypertension and Neonatal Antibiotic Stewardship initiatives.
EASTON — The Birthing Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton recently was recognized by the Maryland Perinatal-Neonatal Quality Collaborative as a platinum-level participant in the organization’s Neonatal Hypertension and Neonatal Antibiotic Stewardship initiatives. This recognition highlights the Birthing Center and Pediatrics teams for their commitment to providing quality health care for new parents and newborns.
“We are honored for this recognition,” said Javier Cajina, MD, medical director of the Birthing Center and UM Shore Medical Group — Women’s Health. “This recognition renews our commitment to providing quality health care for mothers and newborns, and we are proud of our participation in this initiative.”
“The recent recognition of our contribution to the Maryland Perinatal-Neonatal Quality Collaborative in Neonatal Antibiotic Stewardship reflects the quality and effort of our labor and delivery teams in achieving appropriate and judicious use of antibiotic when treating our newborns,” said Ahmed Gawad, MD, regional hair, Pediatrics at UM SRH, and medical director, UM Shore Medical Group — Pediatrics. “We strive to achieve quality improvement in promoting safe birthing experiences for our mothers and newborns.”
MPNQC is a network of perinatal care providers and public health professionals working to improve health outcomes for birthing people and newborns through continuous quality improvement. The collaborative provides participating birthing hospitals with educational resources, technical assistance and a platform for communication and sharing best practices.
