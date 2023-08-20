Local Birthing Center teams recognized

From left, Ahmed Gawad, MD, regional chair, Pediatrics at UM Shore Regional Health, and medical director, UM Shore Medical Group — Pediatrics; Jessica Genrich, BSN, RNC-OB, interim nurse manager of the Birthing Center; and Javier Cajina, MD, Medical Director of the Birthing Center and UM Shore Medical Group — Women’s Health, celebrate the Birthing Center’s recent recognition as a Platinum-level participant of the Maryland Perinatal-Neonatal Quality Collaborative’s Neonatal Hypertension and Neonatal Antibiotic Stewardship initiatives.

EASTON — The Birthing Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton recently was recognized by the Maryland Perinatal-Neonatal Quality Collaborative as a platinum-level participant in the organization’s Neonatal Hypertension and Neonatal Antibiotic Stewardship initiatives. This recognition highlights the Birthing Center and Pediatrics teams for their commitment to providing quality health care for new parents and newborns.


  

