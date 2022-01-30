ANNAPOLIS — Breweries throughout Maryland are ready for chance to a celebrate their craft. On Feb. 1, the Brewers Association of Maryland, member breweries, and industry partners throughout the state will kick off their month-long observance of “FeBREWary.” The Brewers Association of Maryland and its members use the month to promote the state’s beer industry to Maryland residents and visitors.
“FeBREWary is the industry’s opportunity to highlight the innovation and creativity associated with local beer,” said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland. “Our members and partners are integral to vibrant consumer experiences in Maryland and have a huge impact on the state’s economy.”
Proclaimed as “Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month” by Governor Larry Hogan since 2015, FeBREWary showcases the more than 120 operating breweries in the state. Supporting more than 7,100 full-time jobs and $956 million in economic impact, Maryland’s beer industry is a major contributor to the economy.
FeBREWary Events
FeBREWary festivities for local breweries include new beer releases, special events, and partnerships with local retailers highlighting Maryland-made beer. Consumers interested in celebrating Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month are encouraged to visit local breweries and buy locally brewed beer at their favorite retailers. The Brewers Association of Maryland member map and the Maryland Craft Beverages App are great tools for planning local beer adventures.
“This month-long celebration of our industry allows us to celebrate our businesses and the communities that support each of us,” said Sarah Healey, former president of the Brewers Association of Maryland and HR Manager at Union Craft Brewing.
In previous years, the Brewers Association of Maryland has hosted Love Thy Beer as an exclusive and upscale celebration of locally produced beer. Due to surging COVID cases throughout the region, this year’s event has been postponed to Friday, April 8.
New Association Leadership
Ahead of announcing this year’s FeBREWary celebration, the members of the Brewers Association of Maryland elected a new slate of board members. Brett Snyder of Montgomery County’s Waredaca Brewing Co. has been elected as the association’s new president. Judy Neff of Checkerspot Brewing Co. will serve as the new vice president. Pub Dog’s George Humbert and Elk River Brewing Co.’s Brad Carillo have been elected to the offices of treasurer and secretary, respectively. Voting members in good standing of the Brewers Association of Maryland are eligible for terms on the association’s board.
2022 Legislative Agenda
During this year’s session of Maryland’s General Assembly, the Brewers Association of Maryland is introducing new legislation in partnership with the state’s wineries and distilleries. Firstly, the state’s alcohol beverage manufacturers are working toward an extension of COVID-related retail relief through June 2023. Signed into law during the 2021 session, the current retail relief was scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2021. This relief includes direct-to-consumer shipping and delivery of locally produced alcohol to Maryland residents, and the waiving of volume limits for off-premise purchases made at local producers. Additionally, Maryland’s alcohol beverage producers are hoping the state will legislate a new fund with the intent to promote and market locally produced beer, cider, mead, spirits, and wine.
For more information about FeBREWary or the efforts of the Brewers Association of Maryland, visit marylandbeer.org.
Passes to Love Thy Beer are on sale now via the Brewers Association of Maryland website or Eventbrite. For 2022, admission to Love Thy Beer will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.
