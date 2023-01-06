CENTREVILLE — Courtney Smith was genuinely surprised when the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce awarded her Entrepreneur of the Year at their annual Business Award Ceremony that takes place in October.


1631 Ribbon Cutting.jpeg

Pictured is the Ribbon Cutting of Smith’s recent entrepreneurial adventure 1631 Event Venue in January 2022 the venue is located next to Glitz and Grace Boutique in Stevensville.
Courney Smith for Chesapeake Bartenders

Before starting Chesapeake Bartenders in 2019, Smith spent the early days of her career as a weekend bartender in Downtown Annapolis.Now, some the of the co-workers she met along the way work with her to run the small mobile service, bringing professional bartending services and. mobile bars to to the DC, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.