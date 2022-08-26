Lona Sue Todd Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute designation

LONA SUE TODD

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Mid-Shore Board of Realtors congratulates Lona Sue Todd with Taylor Properties for completing her Graduate, Realtor Institute designation. The GRI designation requires 90-hours of coursework and includes: The Sales Process, Legal and Regulatory, Technology and Business courses plus Professional Standards. The GRI designation informs prospective buyers and sellers that this Realtor has gained an in-depth knowledge on technical subjects as well as the fundamentals of real estate and shows the agent’s commitment to the industry through continued education.

