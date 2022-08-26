Lona Sue Todd Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute designation

EASTON — Mid-Shore Board of Realtors congratulates Lona Sue Todd with Taylor Properties for completing her Graduate, Realtor Institute designation. The GRI designation requires 90-hours of coursework and includes: The Sales Process, Legal and Regulatory, Technology and Business courses plus Professional Standards. The GRI designation informs prospective buyers and sellers that this Realtor has gained an in-depth knowledge on technical subjects as well as the fundamentals of real estate and shows the agent’s commitment to the industry through continued education.
Todd specializes in residential and farm property sales. She wanted to obtain her GRI to broaden her knowledge of the real estate industry and is currently in the process of obtaining her associate broker’s license.
Todd is an Eastern Shore native and currently resides at her horse farm in Queen Anne’s County. Now in her fourth year of business working at Maryland’s largest independent brokerage, Taylor Properties, in which her father, Robb Taylor, is owner and the broker.
A retired dental hygienist, she finished her career at Kent Island Pediatric Dentistry. Her love of farming came from her experience in the family business, Gibson Farm Equipment. Todd also worked on the water and has a 50-ton Captain’s License. She is a previous co-owner of Grabacrab Charters, docked at Harris Crab House.
When Todd is not matchmaking clients to their Eastern Shore property, she enjoys spending time with family/friends, her horses, boating, golfing, and camping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.