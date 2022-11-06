EASTON — Londonderry on the Tred Avon has welcomed Pat Lewers and Ron Bollman to its Board of Directors. Resident board members are elected to their positions by Londonderry stockholders at the annual meeting in August. The Londonderry Board of Directors is comprised of residents and community members. Members of the Londonderry Board of Directors volunteer their time to provide guidance and strategic direction to the cooperative and its management team.


