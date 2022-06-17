EASTON – Londonderry CEO Irma Toce has been recognized as a Top 20 Outstanding Woman CEO of 2022 by The Women Leaders Magazine.
“We are so thrilled for Irma and Londonderry,” said Julie Crocker, Londonderry Board President. “Londonderry has thrived under Irma’s leadership because of her commitment to mentoring our team and creating a culture and community where everyone, residents and staff alike, are invested in our success. Irma is a leader in the field and this national recognition is so well deserved.”
The Women Leaders Magazine honored 20 women CEOs from around the country for their community and professional impacts. Toce has has served as Londonderry’s CEO since 2014. Prior to her role at Londonderry, Toce served as a consultant with Senior Living and Home Care and the Regional Director of Operations for the Northeast for the Senior Lifestyle Corp. She also held executive leadership positions with Summerville Assisted Living, Hearthaven at Seabury and Deerfield Senior Day Services.
Toce earned a master’s degree in health care management and a bachelor’s degree in social work from Agogische Akademie Friesland in the Netherlands and a certification in therapeutic recreation from Manchester Community College. In her free time, Toce enjoys cooking and leads support groups for caregivers. Irma and her husband, Frank, live in Easton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.