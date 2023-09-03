EASTON — Irma Toce, CEO, announced her retirement after a decade of successful leadership at Londonderry on the Tred Avon.
“Londonderry has thrived under Irma’s leadership over the past 10 years because she was committed to creating a culture and community where everyone, residents and staff alike, is invested in our success,” said Julie Crocker, Londonderry board president. “She will be sorely missed, but we know we are on a great path thanks to her hard work and mentorship of our team.”
Before moving on to her next chapter in early 2024, Toce has committed to working with her successor to ensure a smooth leadership transition over the next few months.
Toce’s success at Londonderry has centered around her commitment to excellence and her ability to inspire others to think big. When Toce first began at Londonderry, she challenged residents and staff to think differently about what the community could be and could offer.
“We are not selling real estate here, it’s truly much more of a lifestyle. We offer a home, a community, to support our residents’ last chapter, so let’s make that a happy chapter, and one to remember. The more we can give to the residents and keep them independent, the better it is. And that’s what we’ve been doing, and I think we’ve done it well.”
It is this guiding principle that has inspired many changes on the campus over the last decade. Toce inspired her team to embrace a hospitality mindset and holistic approach to wellness that grew to include more resident engagement, on and off campus activities, fitness classes and a complete revamping of the dining services operation to include more locally-sourced and well-balanced meals.
Toce spearheaded many physical changes to the Londonderry campus, such as the grand re-opening of Magnolia Manor in 2016, the building of the new clubhouse in 2017-2018, the creation of new floorplans and the complete build out of the community.
She led the community through milestones, both happy and challenging, including the community’s 25th and 30th anniversaries as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, Toce put safety plans in place and cared for residents in any way they needed during the pandemic.
“She got us through COVID,” said Rachel Smith, sales and marketing director. “She made sure the team, to the best of our ability, kept offering residents the lifestyle Londonderry is known for.”
It is this investment in the Londonderry team that will endure as her biggest legacy.
While looking forward to the future, Toce reminisces on what she will miss the most about Londonderry, “I will miss the team. They’re just wonderful. What they do for the residents is amazing to me, and they all do it with smiles on their faces. I hope they stay as cohesive and supportive as they are now and will look towards the future, not the past. There are a lot of changes in healthcare, and there will always be changes in independent living. As a team, you need to be prepared for that.”
In her retirement, Toce plans to travel (initial destinations include Aruba, Portugal and her home country of Holland) and enjoy her new home in coastal Delaware.
