Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia. Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege. Costa-Mota, of Connecticut, was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf this week in federal court in Rhode Island to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney's office in Providence said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege.


  

