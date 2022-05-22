Marine Trades Association reports on-the-job trainee success

TRAPPE — The Marine Trades Association of Maryland congratulates Joseph Cason on the completion of his six-week on-the-job training with Composite Yacht LLC in Trappe.
Cason was working in construction and completing a program at the College of Southern Maryland when he expressed to a CSM career resource counselor his desire to work in the marine industry.
She encouraged Cason to enroll in Chesapeake College’s Yamaha Engine course. While enrolled in the course, he learned about the opportunities available through MTAM’s OJT program. He applied to the program and had an interview with Composite Yacht a week later.
During his training, Cason learned to paint, apply gel coat, install drive line shafts and plumbing, and lay fiberglass. He has completed the Introductory Yamaha course at Chesapeake College and is working toward his Master Certification.
Lewis Hardy, managing member of Composite Yacht, said he appreciates Cason’s natural mechanical abilities, owing to both his construction background and the work he does on his own boat that he keeps in Virginia Beach.
Cason recommends MTAM’s OJT program on the basis that it connects people with opportunities in the boating industry they may not otherwise realize are available.
“If I work on boats,” he said, “I get to be on the water.” If working on the water is your goal, MTAM’s OJT program is a great way to get there.
This project is funded by the State of Maryland’s EARN Maryland Grant Program, administered by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. For more information about the Marine Trades Association of Maryland, visit mtam.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.