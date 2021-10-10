TRAPPE — The Trappe Dojo recently helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of its parent organization, Order of Isshin-Ryu Martial Arts. The celebration took place on June 26 in Chesapeake City and was marked by competitions, demonstrations, awards and a dinner. More than 200 students and guests took part, coming from as far away as Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Sensei Brittingham, a 4th-degree black belt, has been part of the organization for over 39 years.
“It is an honor to be a part of this organization,” he said. “My teachers helped me to excel in martial arts and that has been my goal for my students. It’s not just about learning to kick or punch, but also about integrity, honesty and following a path to become a better person. A student must reach a certain level of proficiency to earn a promotion and no amount of money can buy it.”
The Order of Isshin-Ryu was created by Master Toby Cooling in January 1971 as a non-profit organization. The goals for the new organization were to provide exceptional self-defense and martial arts programs, foster a sense of family and community among members; and to organize trainings and competitions as opportunities for members to learn and grow within the martial arts. Master Cooling, a 10th degree black belt, is now in his 51st year of training and continues to teach his senior black belts and give seminars around the US.
In addition to traditional karate, the organization also provides curriculums in kobudo, arnis, kendo, pain/leverage compliance, Chi-Ryu Jujitsu, and an array of others.
“We want our members to be well-rounded in their abilities,” said Master Cooling.
The Trappe Dojo has classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information, contact Sensei Brittingham at 443-521-7792.
