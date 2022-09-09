Karen Engel

KAREN ENGEL

 COURTESY PHOTO

ANNAPOLIS — Karen Engel of Keymar has been elected president of the Maryland Agriculture Council Board of Directors during its recent board meeting. Having served as vice president during the past year, she replaces outgoing leader Michael Harrison Jr. of Woodbine.

