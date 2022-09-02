Election 2024 Trump Alternatives

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the launch of new program aimed to attract more foreign investment in the state.

 AP PHOTO/Brian Witte

Maryland has launched a new $2 million set of incentives and subsidies to help foster more international trade and foreign investment in the state’s economy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.