Maryland has launched a new $2 million set of incentives and subsidies to help foster more international trade and foreign investment in the state’s economy.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sept. 1 that applications are open for the new Maryland Global Gateway program. Hogan first announced the new effort earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The state efforts looks to help 50 foreign investors with rent costs for six months, assistance with business registrations costs and help with training and networking.
“The Maryland Global Gateway program removes many of the risks that international companies face when exploring the U.S. market, and we are very pleased to launch this application process,” Hogan said in a press release. “Maryland truly is open for business. Our state is worth the attention and investment of even more international companies, and now we look forward to making it easier than ever to forge closer ties with partners across the globe.”
Applications for the Maryland program will be accepted until Oct. 31. Maryland businesses are also eligible to receive $5,000 export assistance grants via the gateway program.
The gateway efforts looks leverage the state’s business incubators.
“We are excited to partner with Maryland’s outstanding network of incubators and accelerators to attract new foriegn investment to our state,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Having the expertise of Commerce’s international team, as well as the support of incubators throughout Maryland will give foreign companies looking to locate here a tremendous advantage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.