BALTIMORE — Maryland, other states look to land new ‘high-risk, high-reward’ biomedical research agency
Maryland’s congressional delegation wants a new federal agency focused on “high-risk, high-reward” vaccines and biomedical research proposed by President Joe Biden to be based in state.
The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) is being established under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Its goal is to conduct aggressive cancer, Alzheimer’s and vaccine research.
Maryland lawmakers — including U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both Democrats) and Republican Eastern Shore U.S. Rep. Andy Harris — want new biomedical agency to be headquartered in the state.
They have written HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to press their case in a July 15 letter.
“As the Department of Health and Human Services launches the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), we respectfully request that you consider the unique advantages the State of Maryland offers that will enable the new agency to achieve its goal of rapidly advancing biomedical research and innovation,” delegation wrote in the letter “ARPA-H would benefit from this robust existing infrastructure, both physical and human, which has allowed other federal agencies and installations headquartered in Maryland, such as the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, the Department of Energy, and Fort Detrick, to thrive.”
The lawmakers also stressed the state’s universities and their medical research including Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, College Park, University of Maryland, Baltimore, and Morgan State University as well as the biotech-heavy Interstate 270 corridor.
A number of other states — including North Carolina and Georgia which is home the U.S. Centers for Disease Control — are also interested in landing the headquarters.
Missouri’s congressional delegation has also written the Biden administration pushing for ARPA-H’s headquarters in St. Louis, Kansas City or another location in the state.
ARPA-H has received initial funding of $1 billion. Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Thursday, July 21, has put a premium on cancer and other medical research.
Medical research practices have come under scrutiny — including the use of dogs and animals for testing as well as the potential of Chinese medical labs in the growth and spread of the coronavirus.
