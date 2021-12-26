ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Public Service Commission selected Skipjack Wind 2, an offshore wind clean energy project proposed by Ørsted, for a 20-year Offshore Renewable Energy Credit Friday, Dec. 17. The award includes an 846-megawatt project, which will power approximately 250,000 homes in the Delmarva region with clean energy.
Skipjack Wind 2 will play a significant role in helping Maryland reach its goal of installing at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind energy by 2030. Ørsted’s new Skipjack Wind 2 project will deliver more than two-thirds of the state’s target.
“We are honored that Maryland’s Public Service Commission selected Ørsted as a trusted partner in helping the state reach its ambitious renewable energy goals, and we’re proud that we’re once again able to leverage our market-leading portfolio of offshore wind projects to attract major supply chain companies to set up local manufacturing operations in Maryland,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America.
“Skipjack Wind 2 will contribute significantly to Maryland’s goal of sourcing 50 percent of its power from renewable energy sources by 2030, while positioning Maryland as a long-term offshore wind energy manufacturing hub. We look forward to delivering on our commitments now, and well into the future, so that Maryland residents benefit from offshore wind for decades to come.”
Skipjack Wind 2 is Ørsted’s second offshore wind energy project in Maryland. It will be located adjacent to the company’s 120 MW Skipjack Wind 1. Ørsted will build Skipjack Wind 1 and 2 as one project, with operations expected to begin in 2026.
Ørsted has been partnering with local businesses since 2017 to develop Maryland’s first offshore wind project off the Delmarva Peninsula. Skipjack Wind 2 will generate about $510 million in supply chain investments in Maryland and create thousands of jobs, including in manufacturing, operations and maintenance. These investments further strengthen the region’s position as an economic and technical offshore wind energy hub, supporting the growing U.S. industry and the international market. In addition to these investments into the region’s port and manufacturing facilities, Maryland is also well positioned to serve as a training center for a new green workforce.
With Skipjack Wind 2, Ørsted is bringing a commitment to partner with Hellenic Cables SA to establish the U.S.’s first fully integrated array cable manufacturing facility in Maryland. Ørsted will also facilitate the construction of a world-class offshore wind tower manufacturing facility in the state, which can produce 100 turbine towers annually.
Ørsted is already developing Maryland’s first offshore wind operations and maintenance facility in West Ocean City, and in October established Maryland’s first offshore wind steel fabrication center at Crystal Steel Fabricators in Federalsburg.
The benefits of the emerging offshore wind industry will be felt throughout Maryland and Delaware. As the global leader in offshore wind, Ørsted is uniquely positioned to serve as a trusted, long-term partner, creating quality jobs and new business opportunities, and investing millions of dollars in local communities.
Subject to Ørsted’s final investment decision, Ørsted expects to commission Skipjack Wind 2 in 2026.
