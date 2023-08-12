How would you like the idea of having a generator and battery that would never die? Donald Ghogomu thinks he has found the way to do just that and he presented his new invention Saturday at the Lexington Park Library.
The Lexington Park resident held an unveiling of a prototype of his “Omni Electric Generator,” or OEG, prototype — a news release said it is the first of its kind in the U.S and perhaps the world — which would power a vehicle or a home continuously.
“I’m very excited because I know this product is going to help solve the insatiable quest for energy,” Ghogomu said. “I know a product of this nature would help recharge and help solve most of the energy problems we have.”
His invention would mean that drivers would no longer need to leave roadways for fuel and homes would never again lose power.
There was no independent review of the invention provided as to whether it does what Ghogomu claimed.
“I thought it was quite amazing,” said Justine Rowland of Prince Frederick, who knows Ghogomu through church. “He’s excited about it, and we didn’t really know anything about it and my husband … was a bit skeptical, like is it possible [to build something like this] and is it something that’s real?”
I find it very interesting,” said Jonathan Long, who made the hour-plus drive from Virginia to support his friend. “He’s taking kinetic energy from one place to another and then bringing it back to keep producing. If what everything he said is true, it’s definitely interesting. I’m curious to see what he does next with it.”
Ghogomu, who said he is an inventor and scientist with a background in the aviation and aircraft business, graduated from Oklahoma’s Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.
“It’s my hope that the government will take notice and get it to use because it will help the population,” he said. “The problem we have with energy supplies, power shortages and the global warming issue this will solve the majority of [those] problems.”
During his hour-long presentation he said his invention will “revolutionize the energy sector/industry for green energy globally.”
Ghogomu, who said he lost several jobs and was even homeless for a point, said he was depressed, traumatized and suffering from anxiety during his fruitless job search. But all that changed one night when he had a revelation while living in his car and observing the workings of his wind-up flashlight.
“I observed that mechanical energy was used to produce electricity,” said Ghogomu, who has a degree in applied sciences from the for-profit institution. “The Lord revealed in my spirit to explore the fact that if mechanical energy is used to produce electricity, therefore the process is reversible.”
He said the OEG was completed Sept. 22, 2022, in the living room of his Lexington Park home and “functions under the principle of converting mechanical energy into electrical energy, and then reversing the process of electrical power in a complete energy cycle.”
During his presentation, Ghogomu showed some videos of him working on the 400-pound generator as well as troubleshooting it. He said he spent $5,000 to $6,000 constructing it.
“I would be very interested is seeing how other scientists challenge it,” said Rowland, who is a project manager. “For me, risk management is key to any project and I think it’s prudent to run it through and make sure it’s rigorous. And certainly what are the next steps.”
Rowland said she thought the generator “was true” and said she would purchase one if the opportunity arouse.
