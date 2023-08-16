ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Wine Festival, a beloved tradition for oenophiles, is back and ready to tantalize taste buds, showcase exceptional local wines, and provide a day of unforgettable entertainment. Mark your calendars for the 39th Maryland Wine Festival, set to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the picturesque Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster.
Wine enthusiasts and festival-goers are invited to indulge in a delightful experience where Maryland’s finest wines take center stage. Nestled amidst the charming backdrop of the Farm Museum’s 143-acre historic farm, attendees will have the opportunity to savor an array of locally crafted wines from 20 Maryland wineries.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Maryland Wine Festival back to the Carroll County Farm Museum for its 39th year,” said Kelly Dudeck, executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association. “This year’s event has been retooled to keep with consumer demand and offer our wineries the best opportunity to showcase their wines. This year’s festival promises to be a celebration like no other, featuring a unique blend of exquisite wines, delectable food, handcrafted artistry, and live music.”
Attendees can explore the Main Field, where they’ll find a diverse selection of Maryland wineries offering tastings of their finest vintages. For those seeking a deeper wine experience, the Maryland Wine Explorer Village invites guests to uncover hidden gems and unique varietals, all while engaging with passionate winemakers and learning about their portfolios of locally grown offerings.
The Maryland Wine Festival is not just about wine — it’s a full-sensory celebration of the local culture. Over four dozen carefully curated food and craft vendors will be on hand, offering a delectable array of culinary delights and handcrafted treasures. Live music will provide the perfect backdrop for a day of enjoyment, creating an atmosphere of pure festivity.
“The 2023 Maryland Wine Festival has been reimagined with our attendees and participating wineries in mind, ensuring a great blend of entertainment, relaxation, and discovery,” Dudeck added. “From the moment you step onto the Farm Museum’s grounds, you’ll be transported into a world where the best of Maryland’s wine, food, and art converge.”
Tickets to the 39th Maryland Wine Festival are available at various pass levels, each including admission to the Farm Museum’s scenic festival grounds. Attendees can stroll through the historic farm, explore artisan vendors, savor gourmet offerings from hand-picked eateries, and peruse the festival’s retail shop for glasses and bottles of featured wines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.