A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s economy added jobs in July but is still an employment deficit compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Maryland added 22,200 jobs in July as compared to June.
Maryland’s economy totals 2,660,700 workers, according to BLS.
That is still down 136,400 jobs from before the pandemic hit the U.S economy last year.
The state’s unemployment came in at 6.0%. That is down from 6.2% in June but up from Maryland 3.3% jobless rate before COVID, according to BLS.
Maryland has gained 56,800 jobs so far this year, according to the state labor department. Among other U.S. states, North Carolina adding 75,600 jobs. Delaware added 3,900 new jobs, according to BLS.
