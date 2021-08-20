Virus Outbreak-Unemployment Benefits

A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s economy added jobs in July but is still an employment deficit compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Maryland added 22,200 jobs in July as compared to June.

Maryland’s economy totals 2,660,700 workers, according to BLS.

That is still down 136,400 jobs from before the pandemic hit the U.S economy last year.

The state’s unemployment came in at 6.0%. That is down from 6.2% in June but up from Maryland 3.3% jobless rate before COVID, according to BLS.

Maryland has gained 56,800 jobs so far this year, according to the state labor department. Among other U.S. states, North Carolina adding 75,600 jobs. Delaware added 3,900 new jobs, according to BLS.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.