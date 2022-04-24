McCarthy Tire Service purchases Classic Tire Service in Barclay

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — McCarthy Tire Service has purchased Classic Tire Service Inc., a single location in Barclay, from owners Milton and Dawn Karbaum.
The sale was announced in a news release that was emailed Monday, April 11.
The acquisition extends the McCarthy Tire footprint in a location to better serve the farming community in the Delmarva Peninsula, according to the news release.
Classic Tire Service offers farm tire sales and service to customers in the largely agricultural region of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
All Classic Tire teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Milton Karbaum, who will continue to manage the Barclay location, according to the news release.
“Milton is an inspiration. He started his company from scratch and grew it into a successful business serving an important market. He takes great personal care of his agricultural customers,” John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service, said in the news release.
“We’ve been in the tire business for over 40 years and now we’re excited to turn the reins over to a company, that I believe, can help us to grow in our community and to provide even better service to our customers,” Milton Karbaum, president of Classic Tire Service Inc., said in the news release.
He thanked Classic Tire’s vendors for their friendship and service, and his customers for trusting Classic Tire with their farming needs.
“We look forward to providing our customers with the same quality of service and increased product availability, by teaming up with McCarthy Tire,” Karbaum said.
Founded in 1926, McCarthy Tire Service is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated commercial tire dealer headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
With this deal and the recent acquisitions, McCarthy Tire will have more than 60 service locations and 10 Bandag retread tire manufacturing plants along the East Coast.
According to the news release, McCarthy Tire is the fifth largest independent commercial tire dealer and the fourth largest retread tire manufacturer in the United States.
McCarthy Tire offers tire sales and service for commercial trucks, industrial equipment, off-the-road vehicles, agricultural and forestry equipment, and passenger vehicles; commercial fleet services; truck mechanical services; 24-hour commercial roadside assistance; retread manufacturing; and automotive mechanical services and repairs.
