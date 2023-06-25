CAMBRIDGE — Maryland Capital Enterprises Inc. will host a seminar from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, 306 High St., Cambridge. The Conference Table Seminars, Linda Evans of Easton, president, will be the guest speaker and will present the topic: “Chase Your Dreams to Success.”
This is a free Lunch and Learn seminar, and it is open to the public. Feel free to bring your own bag lunch. Register at www.marylandcapital.org.
“This seminar will identify your personal dreams, potential barriers to them, and also ways to help make your dreams successful — in your business and personal world,” Evans said. Additionally, Evans will identify the dreams of world leaders and some of her own career dreams and how she achieved them.
“Maryland Capital Enterprises was designed to empower businesses to grow, create jobs on the Eastern Shore and across the state of Maryland by nurturing and encouraging entrepreneurship with free services such as business consulting, marketing consulting, training workshops, and small business loans,” said Lisa Twilley, director of MCE Women’s Business Center.
MCE is located at 314 Civic Avenue in Salisbury. For more information about MCE, contact Twilley at 410-546-1900, ext. 108.
The Conference Table provides seminars for personal and professional development. Ask about business meetings and retreats. Manners for children and youth are also a specialty presentation for The Conference Table Seminars and will be held in August. For more information about the Conference Table Seminars, or to schedule a seminar, call Linda S. Evans at 410-820-9335.
