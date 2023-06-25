CAMBRIDGE — Maryland Capital Enterprises Inc. will host a seminar from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, 306 High St., Cambridge. The Conference Table Seminars, Linda Evans of Easton, president, will be the guest speaker and will present the topic: “Chase Your Dreams to Success.”


  

