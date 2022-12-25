ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, along with key staff from both agencies, visited Dorchester County to recognize wholesale commercial and retail businesses in three industries: seafood, agriculture and forestry. The Dec. 1 tour kicked off at the Choptank River Crab and Oyster Co. where owner Mason Little spoke about his plan to grow his seafood processing business.


