Meals til Monday receives donation from Mid-Shore Board of Realtors. Pictured: Laura Anderson, president of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, and Leslie Bishop, co-founder of Meals til Monday, at the packing facility in Cambridge.
EASTON — COVID-19 gave Mid-Shore Board of Realtors the opportunity to rethink fundraisers. Virtual raffles, with the help of Mid-Shore Community Foundation, was the answer. Each quarter a different themed basket is raffled off, and last quarter’s spring garden basket raised $1,532 with half going to Meals til Monday.
Meals til Monday, founded in 2017, began feeding 25 students; now the program helps over 398 children in Dorchester County.
“We are very grateful for the continued support Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has provided Dorchester children for the past several years,” said Leslie Bishop, co-founder of Meals til Monday. “We’ve developed a strong relationship with MSBR. Their members understand the importance of well-nourished children to their education.”
Laura Anderson, MSBR president, toured the Meals til Monday packing facility and got a chance to see firsthand the food provided to the students.
“It’s impressive what Meals til Monday has done in four short years. This summer they expand their offerings by distributing over 100,000 pounds of food to 1,000 families,” she said.
“Meals til Monday means no missed meals,” said Bishop, explaining the program provides nutritious food to help food-insecure elementary through high school children and families in Dorchester County. This food helps “bridge the gap” from when the child goes home until when breakfast and lunch is provided at school.
They also have provided the students with hats and gloves in the winter and toothbrushes and toothpaste. For more information about how you can help, call 443-225-6789 or visit the website: www.midshoremealstilmonday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.