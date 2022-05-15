The Meoli Companies McDonald’s proudly support the expansion of the Kent Island Branch of Queen Anne’s County Library. From left: Ann Ziegler, co-chair of the Capital Campaign to Expand the Kent Island Branch; Colleen Fletcher, area supervisor Meoli Companies McDonald’s; Kathie Smarick, project consultant of the Capital Campaign; Bill Silva, president of the Board of Trustees of Queen Anne’s County Library; Janet Salazar, director of Queen Anne’s County Library; Kelli Meoli, Meoli Companies McDonald’s; and Julie Ranelli, Kent Island Branch Manager, QACL.
STEVENSVILLE — Local McDonald’s owner/operator Mike Meoli and the Meoli Companies have provided a contribution of $5,000 to the expansion of the Kent Island Branch of Queen Anne’s County Library in Stevensville. The donation will go toward the construction of new library spaces, including new furnishings, fixtures and technologies for the new library.
“The Queen Anne’s County Library is a place where our community members, my McDonald’s employees, and their families, can gather, learn, and grow together,” Mike Meoli said. “We are proud to support the Kent Island Branch Capital Campaign as they further their mission and provide our community with another wonderful learning oasis and community center for Kent Island.”
During a recent visit to the library, Meoli Companies McDonald’s representatives met with members of the library staff and board of trustees.
