QUEENSTOWN — Queenstown Premium Outlets welcomed its newest store earlier this month, Seize the Bay, a nautical themed store with a wide range of items. Shoppers will find clothing, a wide selection of home decor and spices to flavor your favorite foods. It’s the third store owned by local entrepreneurs Amelia and Jeffrey Merryman.
The Merrymans opened their first store, Primitive Barn, in April 2020 in Stevensville. A year later, April 2021, almost to the day, they opened Farm Charm, which is also located within the Queenstown Premium Outlets. All three stores are different and offer new selections of merchandise weekly, including seasonal and holiday items around each store’s theme.
Primitive Barn offers old and new farm decor items. Farm Charm offers new, modern farm decor items, including unique food items that are made locally.
Seize the Bay takes on the Chesapeake Bay as the driving force behind its offerings. The Merrymans have contracted with many local vendors who provide high quality handmade items, such as Mike and Carol Trader’s wooden home decor selections and Tyler Hawkins’ Bay Life Apparel brand. There are many more vendors.
In April 2020, upon opening the Primitive Barn store, Amelia said, “It has always been a dream of mine to have a store like this.”
Now she, with her husband’s support, has three unique and thriving stores in the local area.
Seize the Bay hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Amelia encourages people to come in frequently to see what new items have arrived in stock.
