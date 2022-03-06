EASTON — You have finally taken the step to purchase a hybrid/electric automobile. It may have been a decision you researched for years before finally making your purchase. Beyond the initial purchase, however, owners need to understand the nuances of caring for their new vehicle which may require a certified technician to keep their automobile running in top shape. Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros and Hybrid Shop in Easton is the only electric/hybrid independent dealer in the area with certified technicians.
In a recent article in Modern Tire Dealer (May 7, 2021), author Mike Manges writes that the U.S. is the third-largest electric vehicle market in the world behind China and Europe. More than 1.74 million light-duty, plug-in electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. since 2010.
He adds that the number of EVs on American roads is expected to multiply over the next several years as governments and vehicle manufacturers pursue electrification.
“In addition to thinking about your vehicle’s tires, which should be hybrid/electric tires that enhance overall performance, owners should also think about properly maintaining the hybrid battery filter and/or cooling system. These are issues that certified technicians are familiar with which could save consumers money in the end,” said Ben Ellison, Service Manager at Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros and Hybrid Shop.
For further information about maintaining your hybrid/electric vehicle, contact Mid-Atlantic TirePros and Hybrid Shop at 410-770-3337 or visit midatlantictire.com.
