SALISBURY — The Land Group (TLG) has announced the addition of Mike Dryden to its real estate team. Dryden will serve as an advisor. He has a background in agriculture and land conservation and will assist clients in Maryland and Virginia with their land brokerage needs.
“We are so pleased that Mike has decided to start a career in land brokerage, and I am extremely confident that he will be an integral part of The Land Group,” said Ben Alder, principal of TLG. “Mike brings 15 years of state and federal agricultural program knowledge to the table. The framework of his experience in soil conservation will serve him well to help landowners through the land brokerage process. As a platform, a background in natural resources is the best experience for a land broker.”
Since 2013, Dryden has led and aided in the restoration and protection of over 3,800 acres of wetlands through his role as the restoration specialist for the MD/DC chapter of The Nature Conservancy. Prior to that, he worked as the public drainage coordinator for the Eastern Shore, and he began his career as a soil conservation associate with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, focused on helping local farmers in Worcester County.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with such an established group of land professionals that not only prioritize conservation but also have a deep understanding of land,” Dryden said.
An Eastern Shore native, Dryden grew up in Somerset County on his parents produce, grain and poultry farm. He is still an active participant in the family business, which produces tomatoes, watermelon and cantaloupe. Dryden and his family reside on the Rewastico Creek in Hebron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.