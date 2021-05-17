ANNAPOLIS — The state is extending the deadline for small businesses to apply for grants from a $10 million COVID relief program.
Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday that the state was extending the small business grant deadline through Monday, May 24.
“This one relief program has already helped hundreds of businesses keep their operations going as we make our way out of the pandemic,” Hogan said. “By extending the deadline for applications, we are giving even more businesses a chance to take part in this initiative. We are so proud of all of our small businesses and how they have consistently stepped up throughout the pandemic.”
The grant offers working capital to help Maryland small businesses with disrupted operations because of COVID-19. Program information can be found via the Maryland Department of Commerce.
