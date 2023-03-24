TikTok Congress

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on children, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

TikTok's CEO was relatively unknown to the U.S. public before Thursday, when he testified before a congressional committee concerned about data protections on the popular video-sharing app. Singapore-born, Harvard-educated Shou Zi Chew tried to reassure lawmakers that TikTok has not shared the data of 150 million U.S. users with the Chinese government. Social media analysts say Chew is well-respected within the U.S. and Chinese tech communities. But they say his lack of specificity when answering questions likely hurt the company's case.


